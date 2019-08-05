Krispy Kreme pairs up with Reese's for chocolate, peanut butter doughnuts

ROANOKE, Va. - Chocolate-peanut butter and doughnut lovers, unite!

Starting Monday, you can grab a Reese's doughnut at Krispy Kreme.

They come in two flavors: the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut has more peanut butter with chocolate, and the Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut has more chocolate with peanut butter.

The sweet treats are available on their own or as part of a dozen, but for a limited time, you can get a two-pack.

