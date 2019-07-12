Hill City Scene: Come fly to a wine festival and enjoy even more music

We've nearly made it to another weekend. Being nearly midway through July, we may want to pump the brakes bit because who wants to rush through the summer. That being said, here are some great events happening this weekend you can certainly savor.

Beginning Friday night, you'll be able to take in the legendary career of Frank Sinatra as "My Way" opens in Lynchburg. Sit back and enjoy as four actors take you through more than 50 hits from Ol' Blue Eyes. Curtain opens at the Academy Center of the Arts Warehouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $27.

Looking to enjoy some of this weekend's great weather? Head over to Peaks of Otter Winery for Saturday's Horse and Hound Wine Festival . Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy this uniquely themed wine festival with activities for the whole family. Advance tickets to drink wine cost $15.45.

Sunday, end your weekend with the musical stylings of Amy Grant . Grant is the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, have a No. 1 hit on the pop charts during her 30-plus career in music. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Academy of Music Theatre. Tickets start at $35

It's going to be a hot weekend in the Hill City, so make sure you have plenty of sunscreen.

