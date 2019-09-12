Hill City Scene: Fresh beets, fresh beats and fresh seafood!

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Summer is winding down, but things in the Hill City are heating up!

We've combed through calendars to present you with the best of what this weekend has to offer. Here's a look at three great events happening in and around the Hill City.

Attention, blues lovers! Get ready to rock the house with Bell Avenue Blues at Jimmy's on the James Friday starting at 9 p.m.

And what's better than music? Free music! This event is free, but if you plan to sit down for dinner, it's recommended you set up a reservation.

If you're ready to veg out after a night out, head over to the Lynchburg Community Market on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. You'll be able to get some great produce, local crafts and meet with your favorite farmers, crafters and producers!

Now, jury's out on if there are actually beets there -- but we couldn't resist!

Lastly, what better way to end the weekend than with some oysters? If you're looking for some fresh seafood, head over to the 3rd Year Anniversary Oyster Throwdown, hosted by The Water Dog, Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

This event is BYOOK -- that's bring your own oyster knife, in case you were wondering.

While the event itself is free, you can get all-you-can-eat raw and steamed oysters and two pint-size glasses for $30.

If you're looking for some good brews to pair with your oysters, you're covered. The Water Dog is collaborating with Beale's Brewery to unveil a new beer, Bear of the Forest. It's an imperial, New England-style blonde ale with a touch of bitterness up front and a juicy hop flavor.

If you're planning on hitting the pavement this weekend, be sure to have your umbrella in tow. It looks like there will be some chances for rain throughout the weekend, with your best chance for sun coming on Sunday. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

