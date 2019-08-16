Hill City Scene: Summer's not over just because school is back

Halfway through August and the kids are back in school. It's hard to believe "summer" is officially gone. But fear not! Just because school is in session doesn't mean that there's nothing happening this weekend.

It's never too late in the year for a county fair; just ask Amherst County. It started Thursday night and lasts throught the weekend. Head over to Sweet Briar Drive and enjoy the Amherst County Fair. This four-day event includes rides, agriculture competitions, magic shows and plenty more! Friday night will feature fireworks, and if there isn't funnel cake somewhere, you should demand a refund. Thursday and Sunday nights will cost $3 a person, while Friday and Saturday night tickets are $5 each.

Come out Saturday morning and take part in some motherly fun! At Virginia Baptist Hospital, it's the third annual Milkapolooza. The four-hour event gets underway at 10 a.m. and features food trucks, baby cows, raffle prizes, bounce houses, photo booths and more! The celebratory latch-on takes place at noon to mark World Breastfeeding Month.

Thinking of adding a new member to your family? This Saturday is Clear the Shelters. Head over to the Lynchburg Humane Society, where adoption fees are being waived on dogs, cats and kittens. Members of the 10 News team will be there as we look to empty the shelter as part of a nationwide campaign.

It's going to be a toasty weekend! Highs both days are in the 90s, so pack that sunscreen if you're heading outside. If you're looking for the full forecast, just visit WSLS.com.

