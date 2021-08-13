Exclusive for WSLS Insiders: Enter to win one of five family packs of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters!

Enter to win one of five family packs to see the Harlem Globetrotters

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!

So, we’ve decided to give away five family packs of four tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters game on Aug. 24.

Here’s how to enter:

If you already have a WSLS Insider account, confirm you are logged in and then visit your profile page, where you will find a link to the contest. Click on the banner image to enter.

If you aren’t yet a WSLS Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:

Create a free WSLS Insider account. Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox. Go to your profile page , click on the contest image and follow the prompts.

Having trouble? Email insider@wsls.com

Only one entry per person is allowed.

The WSLS Harlem Globetrotters contest runs from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19. We’ll pick a winner on Aug. 20.

Each of the five prizes includes:

A family pack of four tickets

See the official contest rules here.