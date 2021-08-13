Exclusive for WSLS Insiders: Enter to win one of five family packs of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters!

We want to say thank you to YOU — our loyal viewers!
So, we’ve decided to give away five family packs of four tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters game on Aug. 24.
Here’s how to enter:
If you already have a WSLS Insider account, confirm you are logged in and then visit your profile page, where you will find a link to the contest. Click on the banner image to enter.
If you aren’t yet a WSLS Insider, there are three steps to enter to win:
- Create a free WSLS Insider account.
- Verify your email address through the message automatically sent to your inbox.
- Go to your profile page, click on the contest image and follow the prompts.
Having trouble? Email insider@wsls.com
Only one entry per person is allowed.
The WSLS Harlem Globetrotters contest runs from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19. We’ll pick a winner on Aug. 20.
Each of the five prizes includes:
- A family pack of four tickets
See the official contest rules here.