Harlem Globetrotters head to Roanoke on March 14.

We’re giving away five family packs of four tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters game on March 14.

The contest closes on March 5 at 11:59 p.m. Each winner will be notified once the contest ends.

Only one entry per person is allowed.

Prizes include:

Five 4-packs of tickets, with each ticket valued at $40

Five winners will be selected for this sweepstakes

See the official contest rules here.