Contests

We're giving away Dinosaur Adventure tickets!

The contest begins on Feb 15th

Kendra Corpening

Tags: Entertainment, Insiders, Contests
Dinosaur Adventure Roanoke, VA 2025 (WSLS 10)

This contest is Dino-mite! Enter to win 4 tickets to the Dinosaur Adventure coming to Roanoke in March!

Two Insiders are going to win 4 tickets.

The contest begins on Feb 15th and ends on Feb 23, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Both winners will be notified once the contest ends.

You can enter to win below:

Here’s how it works:

  • Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. on Feb 15, 2025
  • Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Feb 23, 2025
  • Two winners will be selected on Feb 24, 2025

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

  • Each winner will receive four tickets to Dinosaur Adventure in Roanoke, VA
  • Prize value is $137.72

See the official contest rules here.

