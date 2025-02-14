We're giving away Dinosaur Adventure tickets!

This contest is Dino-mite! Enter to win 4 tickets to the Dinosaur Adventure coming to Roanoke in March!
Two Insiders are going to win 4 tickets.
The contest begins on Feb 15th and ends on Feb 23, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Both winners will be notified once the contest ends.
You can enter to win below:
Here’s how it works:
- Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. on Feb 15, 2025
- Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Feb 23, 2025
- Two winners will be selected on Feb 24, 2025
Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:
- Each winner will receive four tickets to Dinosaur Adventure in Roanoke, VA
- Prize value is $137.72
See the official contest rules here.