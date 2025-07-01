Blue Ridge Games Sweepstakes and Contest Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

General. By registering for the Blue Ridge Games sweepstakes and contest (“Promotion”), brought to you Graham Media Group, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS (“Sponsor”) and each of the Promotion co-sponsors found here (“Co-Sponsors”), entrant acknowledges and agrees that entrant has read, understands, and agrees to be bound by these official Promotion rules (“Official Rules”). The Promotion consists of a Sweepstakes and multiple Contests. By entering the Promotion, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Promotion itself, and agree to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final in all matters related to the Promotion. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Sponsor instructions relating to the Promotion may result in disqualification from the Promotion.

Eligibility. The Promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents who are a minimum of 18 years of age or older at time of entry and reside in Sponsor’s Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”). You must be a WSLS Insider to participate. To sign up for free to become a WSLS Insider, click here: www.wsls.com/insider/. Employees of Sponsor, Co-Sponsors (subject to exception below) and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Promotion and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible to enter or win. Co-Sponsor employees are eligible to register and participate but are not eligible to win any prizes. Participants will be required to agree to Sponsor’s Liability Waiver and Release as part of Promotion registration.

How To Enter. The Promotion begins at 12:01 am EST on 08/01/2025 and runs through 11:59 pm EST on 08/31/2025 (the “Promotion Period”). Registration opens 07/01/2025. Sponsor’s time clock will be the official time clock of the Promotion. To enter with Promotion t-shirt purchase ($20.00), you must first register by completely and accurately filling out the Promotion digital registration form provided on the Promotion registration page www.wsls.com/account/blue-ridge-games/, including first name, last name, street address, county, zip, phone number, email and provide valid payment for the Promotion t-shirt. Alternatively, to register without purchase, visit https://wsls.com/account/blue-ridge-games/free-entry and completely and accurately fill out the alternate method of entry Promotion digital registration from including first name, last name, street address, county, zip, phone number, email and (collectively, “Registration”).

After completing Registration, eligible participants may enter the Promotion by completing eligible activities identified by Sponsor in connection with the Promotion from the following categories: Hiking; Biking; Water Sports, and Scavenger Hunt (the “Activities”). For a current list of specific eligible Activities, visit: https://www.wsls.com/meta/ott/2024/06/25/blue-ridge-games-activities/ (“Activity List”). Before completing an Activity, participants must take a digital photograph depicting their Activity engagement in accordance with the Activity List (“Photo”). Limit one (1) Photo per Activity. Entrants must also successfully pin each Photo to Sponsor’s digital pin board at https://www.wsls.com/pinit (“WSLS Pinit”) while logged into participant’s Insider account (“Pin”). Entrants must visit the Blue Ridge Games category on WSLS Pinit and then post the Pin to the accurate channel corresponding to the Category and Contest identified below (Hiking, Biking, Water Sports or Scavenger Hunt). Each eligible Pin depicting the participant’s Activity shall earn the posting participant the following number of points: Hiking, Biking or Water Sports (100 points each); Scavenger Hunt (50 points each location ). Each participant earning 500 or more points (“Entrant”) shall receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes Entry”). In addition, each Entrant’s eligible Pins shall be submitted as entries in all applicable Contests (“Contest Entries”). The Contests include: Top Hiking, Top Biking, Top Water Sports, Top Scavenger Hunt.

Entrants must be the natural person assigned to any submitted email account by the provider responsible for the assigning email addresses for the domain associated with such email account. Entrant must also be an authorized account holder for any submitted telephone number. Limit one (1) Sweepstakes entry per person and per email address and per telephone number during the Promotion Period. Any attempt by any entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations and logins, or any other methods will void such entries, and that entrant may be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. The use of automated or third-party software or web site to enter and/or play is prohibited. Entries that are inaccurate, incomplete, illegible, or corrupted are void and will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. If Entry permits or requires submission of user-generated content (“UGC”), by entering into the Promotion, entrant represents and warrants as follows: (1) that they created and fully own or have properly licensed all UGC materials or information, can submit such UGC without violating any applicable law, agreement with any third-party, and/or third-party right of any kind (including without limitation any intellectual property, data protection, privacy, or publicity right); and (2) that all UGC entrant hereunder will be true and correct in all respects. UGC may not contain personally identifiable information or other similar sensitive/confidential information of any third-party or content that is offensive, inappropriate, or inconsistent with the Sponsor/’s image or the spirit or purpose of the Promotion. By submitting UGC, entrant represents and warrants that all UGC content complies with the User Conduct section of the Sponsor websites Terms of Use available at WSLS Terms of Use. UGC may not have been previously published or otherwise made public elsewhere. Furthermore, without limitation on anything set forth herein to the contrary, Sponsor will have the irrevocable, transferable, and fully sublicensable right and license (but not the obligation) to exploit all such UGC in any manner it so elects to promote the Promotion, its business, brand, products, and/or services, throughout the world in perpetuity, and in all media, now or hereafter known. All received entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned except as disclosed in these Official Rules.

Selection of Sweepstakes Grand Prize Winner. (20)

Potential Sweepstakes winners will be selected by Sponsor or agent via random drawing on or around the week of September 8, 2025, from among all eligible Sweepstakes entries received during the Promotion Period, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

Selection of Contest Winners. (4) Potential winner(s), one (1) per Contest, will be selected on or around the week of September 15, 2025 by Sponsor judges based on the application of the following criteria to the entrant’s Contest Entry(ies): (1) Number of eligible Pins posted to for corresponding WSLS Pinit Contest Activity channel (“Contest Pins”) (2) Contest Pins must include the accurate Activity location (3) best display of the spirit of the Blue Ridge Games(the “Criteria”). The Contest Entry receiving the highest score after application of the Criteria shall be selected as the winner for the corresponding Contest, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. If there is a tie among two or more potential Contest winners that results in more than one potential winning Contest Entry, then the Criteria will be reapplied to the tied entries until the tie is broken.

Sweepstakes Odds. The odds of winning the Sweepstakes depend on the number of eligible Sweepstakes Entries received during the Promotion Period. Note that, aside from eligibility requirements, the content of eligible Pins will not have an impact on entrants’ chances of winning the Sweepstakes.

Winner Notification and Verification. Potential winner(s) will be announced on Sponsor social media and likeness may be republished on outdoor media, such as billboards. The initial winner announcements shall be made on or about around the week of September 15, 2025, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner(s) via the telephone number or email address provided on the Entry Form (“Notification”). Potential Promotion winner(s) must completely and accurately execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form (“Forms”) within 48 hours of Notification. In addition, winners agree to participate in reasonable Sponsor publicity requests, including, but not limited to, winner photo shoot at Sponsor’s expense, at a time and place designated by Sponsor and in accordance with Sponsor’s instructions. Potential winners may be required to display a copy of a valid government photo ID in addition to the submission of any Forms. A potential winner may be disqualified and, time permitting, an alternate Sweepstakes winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining entries if: (1) a potential winner cannot be contacted/does not respond to Sponsors’ first Notification attempt as directed; (2) a winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (3) a winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (4) a winner does not sign and return the Forms or provide required ID by the deadline set forth above; and/or (5) if the Notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER IS NOT A WINNER UNTIL HIS OR HER ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES HAS BEEN VERIFIED BY THE SPONSOR. Sponsor reserves the right to contact all Promotion entrants using the contact information provided in the Entry Form in connection with the Promotion entry. The official record(s) of entries will remain the property of Sponsor. If a printing, programming, or other error leads to more Sweepstakes prize claims than there are prizes provided for in the Official Rules, Sweepstakes Grand Prize will be awarded in a random drawing from among all eligible prize claims received at each prize tier.

Prize(s): Sweepstakes Prizes (20):

(20) $100 State Park Pass. Subject to applicable terms and conditions. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each park pass prize: $100.

ARV of all Sweepstakes prizes: $2000.00.

Contest Prizes (4): Each Contest Prize shall be awarded in the form of a check to the corresponding verified winner:

(1) Top Scavenger Hunt Prize: $4000.00

(1) Top Hiking Prize: $2000.00

(1) Top Biking Prize: $2000.00

(1) Top Water Sports Prize: $2000.00

ARV of all Contest prizes: $10,000

Unless otherwise stated, subject to winner verification and compliance with these Official Rules, all prizes will be made available for pickup at Sponsor’s location in accordance with specific instructions provided by Sponsor to winners . Sponsor not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in shipping. There will be no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. Limit one prize per person. Payments of all federal, state, and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Prizes may not be sold, bartered, or auctioned. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded provided that a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in the Official Rules. Unclaimed prizes will not be awarded. For tax purposes, the winner of a prize with an ARV of at least $600 will be required to accurately complete and submit IRS Form W-9 to the Sponsor and Sponsor will arrange to issue an IRS Form 1099 MISC to winner reflecting the value of the prize.

Disclaimer and Representations. Each winner assumes all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by winner’s participation in the Promotion and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, and affiliates, and all of their officers, directors, agents, and employees (collectively, “Releasees”), from any such liability. Releasees are not responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the Sponsor because of electronic device errors or failures of any kind, internet disruption, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any entry submission; entries that are illegible, unintelligible, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s electronic device related to or resulting from participation or accessing or downloading any materials related to the Promotion; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If you choose to enter using your mobile phone, standard message and data rates may apply.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from participation in the Promotion if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Promotion; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any other entity affiliated with the Promotion, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Promotion, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

The sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Promotion if an insufficient number of entries are received or if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including, without limitation, because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason beyond Sponsor’s control. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event related to the Promotion or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled, or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Promotion. Notice of cancellation or modification of the Promotion will be published on Sponsor’s website. If cancellation occurs prior to Sponsor’s receipt of any entries, Sponsor will not be obligated to award prize(s). If cancellation occurs after Sponsor’s receipt of entries, winner(s) will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation, provided Sponsor is able to do so.

Sponsor defines “personal information” as any information that identifies you as an individual or is directly linkable to you as an identifiable individual. Entry constitutes permission to share all personal information collected in connection with your participation in the Promotion with business partners and Co-Sponsors, including to be used for informational and/or commercial purposes and (b) permission to Sponsor and to contact you using this personal information for commercial purposes including advertising and telemarketing. Sponsor is not responsible for the privacy practices of these entities.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner’s name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for commercial purposes including advertising, promotion, and publicity without additional compensation. The winner’s name and city of residence may be posted online and disclosed to those who make a timely request for a winners list.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the Promotion on WSLS.com, you are deemed to agree to be bound by WSLS.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In Case of Dispute. EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS PROMOTION, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS, AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS PROMOTION, BUT IN NO EVENT SHALL DAMAGES INCLUDE ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor(s) in connection with the Promotion will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of state where the Sponsor is located as set forth below (“State”), without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any other jurisdiction. The state and federal courts located in the State will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Promotion. All entrants and winner(s) agree, by their participation in the Promotion, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in the State and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

Severability: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

Winner List. For the name(s) of the winner(s), send request and a self-addressed stamped envelope to Sponsor at WSLS 10, 821 5th Street NE Roanoke, VA 24016. Attn: Blue Ridge Games or request it online at brg@wsls.com. Be sure to specify the name of the Promotion for which you are requesting the list of winner(s). Request must be postmarked after Promotion Period and received by Sponsor no later than 60 days after the close of the Promotion Period.

Sponsor/Administrator: Graham Media Company, Virginia, LLC d/b/a WSLS 10, 821 5th Street NE, Roanoke, VA 24016