Local News

Blue Ridge Games Activities

Blue Ridge Games 2025 Activities (Copyright WSLS 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Hiking

  • Apple Orchard Falls
  • Bald Knob Overlook
  • Black Water Creek
  • Kelly Knob
  • Bottom Creek Gorge Trail
  • Cascade Falls
  • Carvin’s Cove
  • Chestnut Ridge Trail
  • Devil’s Marbleyard
  • Dragon’s Tooth
  • Explore Park
  • Flat Top
  • Roaring Run
  • Laurel Mountain Preserve
  • McAfee’s Knob
  • Sharp Top
  • Mill Mountain Greenway
  • Stiles Falls
  • Tinker Cliffs
  • Waid Park Trial
  • Panther Falls

Biking

  • Black Water Creek
  • Blacksburg Skill Park
  • Blue Ridge Parkway
  • Blue Ridge Trail
  • Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail
  • Carvin’s Cove
  • Dick & Willie Trail
  • Explore Park Trail
  • Huckleberry Trail
  • Mill Mountain Greenway
  • Roanoke Greenway
  • Waid Park Trail

Fishing

  • Claytor Lake
  • Cow Pasture River
  • Dan River
  • Philpott Lake
  • Goshen Pass
  • Jackson River
  • James River
  • Leesville Lake
  • Little River
  • New River
  • Pandapas Pond
  • Peaks of Otter
  • Mill Creek Lake
  • Roanoke River
  • Smith Mountain Lake
  • Stonehouse Lake
  • Thrashers Creek Lake

Scavenger Hunt

  • Falling Springs Falls
  • Humpback Bridge
  • Calfee Park
  • Randolph Park
  • Claytor Lake
  • Sunshine Tours
  • Bedford Clock Centertown Park
  • Bedford Skate Park
  • Falling Creek Park
  • Love Sign Bedford Welcome Center
  • Love Sign Bower Center
  • Love Sign Peaks of Otter
  • Peaks of Otter Lodge
  • New London Tech Disc Golf
  • Play Cottage Wharton Garden
  • Montvale Park
  • Reynolds Memorial Park
  • Sharp Top Mountain Trailhead
  • Thunder Ridge Overlook
  • Wayward Rhino Hwy 460
  • Dunkin Bedford
  • Warren G. Lineberry Park
  • Mary Draper Ingles Statue
  • Radford University
  • Angie McGhee, Realtor Office
  • Booker T. Washington National Monument
  • MKB SML Office
  • Love Sign Rocky Mount Farmers Market
  • Smith Mountain Lake Community Park
  • Love Sign SML Visitor’s Center
  • Love Sign Town of Boones Mill
  • West Franklin Mercantile Rocky Mount
  • Waid Recreation Park
  • MKB Office Rocky Mount
  • Angie McGhee Realtor Office Rocky Mount
  • Berglund Center
  • Center in the Square
  • City Market Building
  • Dr. Pepper Sign
  • Dr. Pepper Park
  • Elmwood Park
  • Grandin Theatre
  • H&C Coffee Sign
  • Hotel Roanoke
  • Mill Mountain Zoo
  • Roanoke Star
  • Taubman Museum of Art
  • Virginia Museum of Transportation
  • Dunkin Orange Ave
  • Dunkin Brandon Ave
  • Captain Party
  • Bishops Jewelers
  • Mast General Store
  • Dunkin Keagy Village
  • Explore Park
  • Lady Appalachia Mural
  • MKB Main Office
  • MKB Oak Grove Office
  • Splash Valley
  • Vinton War Memorial
  • Dunkin Vinton
  • James I. Moyer Sports Complex
  • Longwood Park
  • Spring Lake Park
  • MKB Salem Office
  • Downtown Salem Mural
  • Salem Museum
  • Stave & Cork
  • Dunkin Salem
  • Baldwin Block Canvases
  • Basset Furniture Mural
  • Elephants on Paade Mural
  • Fieldale Walking Center
  • Gravely-Lester Art Garden
  • Love Sign Henry County
  • Iron Bridge Fieldale Park
  • Old Glory Mural
  • Philpott Lake and Marina
  • Philpott Lake Spillway Overlook Trail
  • Richard P. Gravely Jr. Nature Preserve
  • Rooting For the Same Hope Mural
  • Smith River
  • The Big Chair
  • Blue Ridge Park
  • Buchanan Library Mural
  • Cherry Blossom Trail
  • Daleville Town Center
  • Fincastle Mural
  • MKB Daleville Office
  • Dunkin Daleville
  • 1772 on Main Fincastle
  • Wytheville Regional Visitors Center
  • Love Sign Big Walker Lookout
  • Edith Bolling Wilson Historical Marker
  • Jackson Ferry Shot Tower
  • The Big Pencil
  • Wytheville Community College
  • Love Sign Wytheville
  • Brady’s Farm Market
  • Charlotte Court House
  • Central High Museum
  • Dunkin Blacksburg
  • Dunkin Christiansburg
  • Frank Beamer Statue Lane Stadium
  • Huckleberry Trail Bridge
  • Blacksburg Farmers Market
  • Historic Smithfield
  • Love Sign Christiansburg Aquatic Center
  • Hokie Bird Statue
  • Coal Mining Heritage Park and Loop Trail
  • Splash Pad Huckleberry Park
  • Montgomery Museum of Art & History
  • Christiansburg Farmers Market
  • Seminole Park
  • Monacan Park
  • Riveredge Park
  • James River Foot Bridge
  • Dunkin Madison Heights
  • Dunkin Old Forest
  • Dunkin Timberlake
  • Terry VW Subaru
  • Amazement Square
  • Love Sign and Percival’s Island
  • MKB New Castle
  • Craig County Court House
  • Craig County Farmers Market Mural
  • Fenwick Mines Wildlife and Rec Area
  • Love Sign New Castle
  • Old Brick Hotel
  • Tingler’s Mill
  • Paint Bank Fish Hatchery
  • Keffer Cabin
  • Hawkins-Brizendine Cabin
  • Holstein Cabin
  • Old General Store

