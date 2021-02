Meet London! She’s a confident one-year-old kitten who gets along with others! London loves to play and loves attention. She is microchipped, vaccinated, and spayed.

Pick Of The Litter: London (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If anyone is interested in adopting London, they can complete the adoption application here. To make an appointment to meet her, click here.

To see all of Roanoke SPCA’s current available pets, click here.

