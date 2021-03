Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts food truck rolled up to our parking lot this afternoon!

Mama Crockett's Apple Cider Donuts (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Check out these other events happening ‘round town.’ 🚗

C.R.O.W.N Conference: Resilience. Reflect. Release

Ben Trout at Twisted Track

Duck Donuts 3rd Anniversary Celebration