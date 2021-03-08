Date night cocktails to make your night extra special

Stub shows Lindsey and Megan a couple of bubbly cocktails that can make your next date night perfect.

Daytime Royal

What You’ll Need:

1/2 ounce raspberry liqueur

4 1/2 ounces sparkling wine

lemon twist + procedure

Pour raspberry liqueur and sparkling wine into Champagne flute. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Champagne Cocktail

What You’ll Need:

sugar cube

Angostura Bitters

sparkling wine

lemon twist + procedure

Place the sugar cube in a Champagne flute. Let the sugar cube soak in Angostura Bitters (6 - 7 dashes). Then top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.

French 75

What You’ll Need:

1/2 ounce gin

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

3 ounces sparkling wine + procedure

Add gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Then shake vigorously. Strain into Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine. Finish the drink with a garnish lemon twist.