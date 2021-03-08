Date night cocktails to make your night extra special

Stub shows Lindsey and Megan a couple of bubbly cocktails that can make your next date night perfect.
Daytime Royal
What You’ll Need:
1/2 ounce raspberry liqueur
4 1/2 ounces sparkling wine
lemon twist + procedure
Pour raspberry liqueur and sparkling wine into Champagne flute. Garnish with a lemon twist.
Champagne Cocktail
What You’ll Need:
sugar cube
Angostura Bitters
sparkling wine
lemon twist + procedure
Place the sugar cube in a Champagne flute. Let the sugar cube soak in Angostura Bitters (6 - 7 dashes). Then top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon twist.
French 75
What You’ll Need:
1/2 ounce gin
1/2 ounce lemon juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
3 ounces sparkling wine + procedure
Add gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Then shake vigorously. Strain into Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine. Finish the drink with a garnish lemon twist.