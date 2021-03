We’re exploring Island Wheels’ menu in this Round Town. Lindsey shows us what Island Wheels is whipping up in their food truck and details on where they’ll be this weekend.

Check out these other events happening ‘round town.’ 🚗

Island Wheels food truck at Great Valley Farm Brewery and Winery

The JSB Duo at Starr Hill Roanoke

Gatewood Rose Pop-Up Shop at Hustle/Haven

Ad

Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration at Corned Beef and Co.

Dot’s Drive-Thru with Roanoke Valley SPCA