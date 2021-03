Meet Marcus. This lovable feline furry friend is looking for a new home.

Marcus is a love bug with a great disposition! He loves attention and has an adorable round face that he’ll rub all over you while he purrs and kneads

Marcus, Roanoke Valley SPCA (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you would like to make an appointment to meet Marcus, click here. If you are interested in adopting Marcus, click here.

Ad

Check out more of our furry friends below! 🐾

Pick Of The Litter: Milo

Pick Of The Litter: M&M

Pick Of The Litter: London