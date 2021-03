Bridget explores Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs savory menu and gives us details on where they’ll be this weekend.

Check out these other events happening ‘round town.’ 🚗

Ken & Jayne’s Burgers and Dogs at VMT Spring Fling Poker Run

JD Sutphin at Twisted Track

Grandin Village Sidewalk Sunday

St. Patrick’s Grand Buffet Brunch at The Hotel Roanoke

Ad

Dog Bowl Market at Black Dog Salvage