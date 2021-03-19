photo
56º

Daytime Blue Ridge

Pick Of The Litter: Boss

Elizabeth Washington
, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Tags: 
Pick Of The Litter
,
Roanoke Valley SPCA

Meet Boss. An adorable and shy four-year-old who is looking for a good home.

Boss, Roanoke Valley SPCA (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you would like to make an appointment to meet Boss, click here. If you are interested in adopting Boss, click here.

Check out more of our furry friends below! 🐾

Pick Of The Litter: Marcus

Pick Of The Litter: Milo

Pick Of The Litter: M&M

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: