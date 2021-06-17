Partly Cloudy icon
Daytime Blue Ridge

YouDay: The Poisoned Mind

Elizabeth Washington
, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

YouDay
Coach LaMonte
YouDay: The Poisoned Mind

Scientists and Neurologists have proven that every thought we think releases a chemical that flows through our body. Imagine that for a moment. Every thought has a chemical associated with it that invades our bodies and causes us to feel the thoughts we are thinking. These chemicals enable our bodies to bring to life the thoughts we are experiencing. Have you ever had a positive or negative thought and could actually feel it? You can feel excitement, happiness, anger, or fear based on the thought you hold on to.

