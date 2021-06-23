YouDay: Foxes

There was a young man who worked daily in his garden in hopes to nurture the ground effectively and bring forth much fruit. He did everything he learned from his neighbor who was an experienced Gardner. He prepped the soil accordingly, planted the best seed and made sure it had much sunlight and water. He waited patiently for the fruit to grow and soon he began to see the fruit of his labor.

Slowly but surely things began to bloom. One day he went out to inspect his fruit and discovered that all of his promised fruit had disappeared from the vine. The young man was disheartened by what he saw and he sought the advice of his experienced neighbor. The neighbor said- you failed to take measures to protect your garden. He went on to say- remember it was the small foxes that spoiled your vine. Be aware of the small things that come to spoil your vine and destroy everything you have worked so hard for

Ad

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.