YouDay: Microwave

I’ve always been an impatient person. There was actually a time in my life when my impatient meter was off the charts. I remember when I wanted something, I wanted it, and I went after it relentlessly. This approach was also damaging because if I didn’t get what I wanted I grew sour, pouty, and cold. As you can imagine I probably wasn’t the best person to be around if I didn’t get my way. Today, honestly I can say that this is not the person I am anymore.

This lifestyle of impatience was destroyed after I became a husband, father, and entrepreneur. It changed because I acknowledged that life has a way of building great things in the waiting. This is why the microwave was such a key element it creating a visual to explain the process of not desiring to wait on something. When the microwave was invented it allowed individuals to have their food of choice in a faster more efficient way. In the meantime it subconsciously created a new norm within us which suggests if appetite could be quenched quickly with food why can’t appetite for success be just as quick- And this is where the problem lies within so many of us. We must understand that lasting things take time to build.

Imagine building your dream home. You have the blueprints. You find the land. You are ready to break ground. The builder comes to you and says they can build the house within two weeks but they are not sure if the structure will stand firm, or they can take several months building ensuring that the structure is sound, and confident you are pleased with the overall design. Which would you choose? I don’t know anyone who would opt for two weeks versus several months. Why? Because patience ensures that the waiting process will deliver something which will last the test of time. When we are willing to wait on certain things it’s in that process that waiting is the key element to receiving the best. So the next time you use the microwave appreciate the invention but never allow it to become the way you operate

