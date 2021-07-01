YouDay: My Son

I was walking onto the set of a live talk show I was a co-host on. I received a call from my wife that the doctor wanted us to report to her office with our 19-year-old son Kameron, immediately. I told my Executive Producer I had to leave and I left. Arriving at the doctor’s office you could imagine the thoughts that were flying through my head. What was the issue? Why are we here? What is wrong with my son?

I remember the three of us sitting there waiting for the doctor to enter the room. We knew that my son had not been feeling well but the news we were about to receive no one could have imagined. My son Kameron that day was diagnosed with Stage 2 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Cancer? How? Why? Why him? How did cancer touch his body? As a father, I was distraught, numb, and without answers. But with any life event, there is a lesson we must learn. That day, and that season of our lives I would learn more than I bargained for.

Ad

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.