YouDay: Cemetery

So here’s a question for you. Where’s the wealthiest place in the world? Well, I can imagine some of your responses. But to get to the point, the wealthiest place in the world is the place that I’m standing right now, the cemetery. Well, you may ask Coach, why the cemetery? It’s simple. There were books here, which were never written. There were dreams never fulfilled cures to diseases never brought to fruition. And the reason you ask is because people did not believe that it was possible for them. Well, maybe right now you’re sitting there and you’re saying to yourself, Coach, is it even possible for me? Let me answer that question. It is, don’t just live your life to exist, live your life to conquer. The grave is already stolen much from so many people. Don’t let the grave steal from you.

