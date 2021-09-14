Are you having Italian tonight? Check out this side dish recipe

Virginia Egg Council Mary Rapoport is in the F&S Building Innovations kitchen, showing us a delicious Italian side dish your family would love.

Italian Zucchini Scramble

What You’ll Need:

½ cup chopped sweet or yellow onion

2 small zucchini (6x1.5″) or 1 medium (8x2″)

1 clove garlic, chopped

Oregano, salt, and freshly cracked pepper

2 eggs, lightly blended

1 plum tomato, chopped

Fresh basil, Parmesan cheese for garnish

Directions:

Sauté onion and zucchini in a tablespoon of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Move the veggies around the pan for about 5 minutes, then add garlic and sauté for a few more minutes. Season with oregano, salt, and pepper; move the veggies over to one side of the skillet. Pour the eggs in the space, let sit a few seconds, then scramble with a spatula. Combine cooked eggs with the veggies and fold in tomatoes. Cook for about 30 seconds, heat tomatoes, and serve with fresh basil and a sprinkle of Parmesan.