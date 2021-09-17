Pick Of The Litter: Kitty

Yes, that is her actual name. She’s very vocal, and she vocalizes in a grumbly fashion. Sometimes she growls and hisses, but that mostly happens when you’re not giving her the attention she wants. It can also sometimes occur when you’re giving her too much attention. She will let you know what she wants and when she wants it, and she’ll be sure to teach you all of her rules. If you’re spending time with her, she LOVES to get in your lap and roll around receiving pets. But if you go to put her down, she will likely grumble. If you’re ready for a cat to dominate your life, Kitty may very well be the kitty for you!

