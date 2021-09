Every Friday on Daytime Blue Ridge, we introduce you to a new furry friend looking for a home. This week, we are introducing you to Roxie! Roxie has gone through a lot during her short amount of time at Roanoke Valley SPCA. If you are looking for a companion that will give you endless attention in a quiet home she is your pup!

If you would like to make an appointment to meet this cutie, click here. If you are interested in adopting, click here.

