Pick Of The Litter: Birch

Every Friday on Daytime Blue Ridge, we introduce you to a new furry friend looking for a home.

This week, we are introducing you to Birch!

Birch is quite handsy (or should we say — pawsy) and loves to swat at any little thing he sees in front of him.

Just by the looks of Birch, you can tell he LOVES to play.

Birch is 3 months old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and FeLV tested. His adoption fee is $99.

Make an appointment to meet Birch through Roanoke Valley SPCA! 🐱

Check out more of our furry friends below! 🐾

Pick Of The Litter: Sherlock

Pick Of The Litter: Shiva

Pick Of The Litter: Lonnie