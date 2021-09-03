Pick Of The Litter: Birch

Every Friday on Daytime Blue Ridge, we introduce you to a new furry friend looking for a home.
This week, we are introducing you to Birch!
Birch is quite handsy (or should we say — pawsy) and loves to swat at any little thing he sees in front of him.
Just by the looks of Birch, you can tell he LOVES to play.
Birch is 3 months old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and FeLV tested. His adoption fee is $99.
Make an appointment to meet Birch through Roanoke Valley SPCA! 🐱
Check out more of our furry friends below! 🐾