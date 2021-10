Grab your yoga mat and dumbbells as we join Orangetheory with a fun warm-up they incorporate during their LIFT 45 classes.

Grab your yoga mat and dumbbells as we join Orangetheory with a fun warm-up they incorporate during their LIFT 45 classes.

Grab your yoga mat and dumbbells as we join Orangetheory with a fun warm-up that it incorporates during its LIFT 45 classes.