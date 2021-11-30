Several Grandin Area Retailers team up to show off what they’re featuring this holiday season.
What you can find by shopping local in Grandin Village this holiday season
With so many shops, you’re sure to find that perfect gift!
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.