61º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Sponsored

What you can find by shopping local in Grandin Village this holiday season

With so many shops, you’re sure to find that perfect gift!

Bridget Curran, Daytime Blue Ridge Host

Tags: Grandin Village
Several Grandin Area Retailers team up to show off what they’re featuring this holiday season.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Several Grandin Area Retailers team up to show off what they’re featuring this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridget Curran is the host of Daytime Blue Ridge. She joined the station in March 2019.

email

facebook