There is a living cell of hope that resides in the human spirit whose primary responsibility is to unseat discouragement and allow us to take full charge of our lives.

At some point in time we will all find ourselves dealing with discouragement. It is inevitable. It is something that we can not avoid because at some point in life there will be either an expected or unexpected outcome that will negatively impact us. It’s simply part of what makes the human experience the human experience.