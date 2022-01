It seems we all have faced battles. Some knocked us down- but the good thing is we didn’t stay there.

Remember the movie “The Color Purple”?

The character Sophia, played by Oprah Winfrey, said the line “all my life I’ve had to fight”.

I believe there is a Sophia that lives on the inside of all of us.

