35º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Daytime Blue Ridge

Here are some healthy eating tips for your kids

Bridget Curran, Daytime Blue Ridge Host

Tags: Kids
A nutrition expert joins us with ways to overcome the biggest challenges parents face when trying to get their kids to eat healthily.

Dr. Nicole Avena, a nutrition expert, joins us with ways to overcome the biggest challenges parents face when trying to get their kids to eat healthily.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridget Curran is the host of Daytime Blue Ridge. She joined the station in March 2019.

email

facebook