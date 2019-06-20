Celebrate National Smoothie Day with this fresh recipe

ROANOKE, Va. - National Smoothie Day is Friday, June 21st -- and we have the perfect recipe for you and the entire family to celebrate with!

Pineapple Raspberry Smoothie

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups Karen’s Naturals Raspberries

2 cups fresh pineapples cut into 1” chunks

½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt

1 cup milk

¼ cup agave nectar (or honey)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups crushed ice

DIRECTIONS

Place all ingredients into a blender and puree until smooth Pour into cups and enjoy

