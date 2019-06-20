Celebrate National Smoothie Day with this fresh recipe

ROANOKE, Va. - National Smoothie Day is Friday, June 21st -- and we have the perfect recipe for you and the entire family to celebrate with!
Pineapple Raspberry Smoothie
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ½ cups Karen’s Naturals Raspberries
- 2 cups fresh pineapples cut into 1” chunks
- ½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup milk
- ¼ cup agave nectar (or honey)
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups crushed ice
DIRECTIONS
- Place all ingredients into a blender and puree until smooth
- Pour into cups and enjoy
