Celebrate National Smoothie Day with this fresh recipe

By Joanna Heims - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Bridget Curran - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE, Va. - National Smoothie Day is Friday, June 21st -- and we have the perfect recipe for you and the entire family to celebrate with!

Pineapple Raspberry Smoothie

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 ½ cups Karen’s Naturals Raspberries
  • 2 cups fresh pineapples cut into 1” chunks
  • ½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup milk
  • ¼ cup agave nectar (or honey)
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups crushed ice

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. Place all ingredients into a blender and puree until smooth
  2. Pour into cups and enjoy

