Reimagine what a lamp can be with this glowing orb

This moon-like light can add style to any room of your house and an enthralling glow to your next gathering.

The MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light can illuminate any room or setting. Bring it to the beach, camping, to the pool and on your next adventure. Read, knit, play cards and more, wherever you are, under the light of the MOGICS Coconut.

This warm light provides a subtle and stable glow with settings to customize to different moods. Enjoy normal, 50%, 30% and “breathing” modes for a range that includes a strong light for reading and a soothing pulse for relaxation.

The MOGICS Coconut is a rechargeable silicone orb that holds up to 30 hours of charge. It’s foldable, waterproof and self-inflating so you can easily pack it with you and then set it up wherever you are. It also looks great on a table or right on your floor as a permanent home fixture.

You can also bounce the MOGICS Coconut like a ball. Yes, really. It’s designed to bounce, float or stay suspended in water for maximum versatility and fun. Let it be the centerpiece of your next nighttime get-together, bringing both light and entertainment to the party.

With $105,009 raised on Kickstarter, this product offers a unique, adaptable way to light up any setting. Pack it for your next outdoor trip or road trip to add a warm glow to even the plainest of locations.

Usually priced at $49, the MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light is on sale at 24% off for just $36.95. Grab one today to add light, style and fun to your summer nights and year-round activities.

