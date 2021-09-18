Get realistic sound for your big screen with this premium smart soundbar

This Sonos soundbar was specially tuned with the help of Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the human voice.

If you’re looking to take your home theater to the next level with superior sound quality or if you just want to get more dynamic sound for the TV in your family room, you probably want a soundbar if you don’t already have one.

Not only does a soundbar give you better quality sound from your TV, but a smart soundbar like the Sonos Arc Premium Smart Soundbar can also provide you with realistic sound for movies, music, gaming and podcasts. Right now, you can take advantage of owning a certified refurbished Sonos Arc Premium Smart Soundbar for $639.99, 19% off the regular price of $799.

This Sonos Arc Premium refurbished soundbar isn’t your average soundbar. In fact, it was specially tuned with the help of Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the human voice. You can even turn on Speech Enhancement in the app to make sure you don’t miss a word when the characters talk quietly.

It features Trueplay, which puts the speaker-tuning capability of the pros in the palm of your hands, adapting and optimizing the sound of the speaker to the unique acoustics of the room.

You can even stream music, radio, podcasts and more from your favorite services with the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay 2 when the TV is off.

Not only can the Arc soundbar give you amazing, realistic sound, but it can also detect how bright the room is and will automatically adjust the brightness of the LEDs to be visible to you but not distracting.

The Sonos Arc Premium refurbished soundbar is stylish too. With its elongated shape, soft profile and seamless facade, Arc discreetly mounts to the wall or sits beneath the TV without pulling focus.

If you’re ready to add big sound to your home theater, right now you can get a Refurbished Sonos Arc Premium Soundbar for only $639.99. That’s a saving of 19% off the regular price of $799.

Prices subject to change.