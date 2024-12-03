Eight chef knives worth $429 only cost $109.97 for Cyber Week

We hope you enjoy Top 10 Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . WSLS receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Cooking at home can be a joy—until your dull, mismatched knives turn meal prep into a chore. Crushed tomatoes and bruised vegetables aren’t fun on a normal night, but the holidays are definitely a time to have your kitchen ready for some serious traffic.

Now might be the time to upgrade, especially because you won’t have to drop a rent payment on a new set of knives. This Seido™ Japanese Master Chef’s 8-Piece Knife Set is on sale for $109.97 (instead of $429), but there aren’t many left.

Why they’re worth it

It’s not just that these knives are sharp. The versatility of this set means you get a few knives for specialized tasks and a few multi-purpose blades. You might be surprised how much nicer it is to chop meat with an actual cleaver or mince garlic with a Santoku knife designed to keep food from sticking to the blade.

This set comes with eight knives:

8″ Chef’s knife

8″ Slicing knife

8″ Bread knife

7″ Cleaver

7″ Santoku

5″ Santoku

6″ Boning knife

3.5″ Paring knife

You could put them all in a knife block, or keep them in the included gift box. It works for storage as well as gift-giving.

Each knife in this set is crafted from high-carbon stainless steel. That means they can retain an edge longer than other knives, and they have a 15-degree angle. That finer edge means a smoother cut, so you can glide through ingredients. The ergonomic Pakka wood handles are stylish and practical, offering comfort and control for those long cooking sessions.

Cyber week is your chance to give your kitchen a serious upgrade.

Until December 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a Seido™ Japanese Master Chef’s 8-Piece Knife Set on sale for $109.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.