Have your Apple and eat it too with this MacBook Pro deal

Buying a refurbished MacBook Pro isn’t just a sustainable choice but a smart financial one. You can get all the power and performance you want from a MacBook Pro without paying a premium for newness. Right now, this deal offers 77% off a refurbished MacBook Pro 16″ (2019) with Touch Bar, dropping the price to $619.99 (reg. $2,799).

Refurbished, not used

Refurbished tech is not the same thing as buying a used laptop. The benefit of buying refurbished instead of used is that you can feel confident in the quality of the machine, no malware, and you’ve got a new warranty and a reasonable life expectancy for the tech.

This MacBook Pro has a Grade “A” rating, which means it meets the following near-mint conditions:

Body has no dents, cracks, or missing parts; any wear on the body is minor and not visible from more than a foot away

No scratches to the screen or screen burn

Clean and functional keyboard that may show some light wear

Battery has minimum of 80% health and provides up to 11 hours of use.

Good quality, nice looks, all for less money on an Apple product — what more could you want?

The specs:

Get all the best parts of a MacBook Pro, like the re-engineered Magic Keyboard. Execute workflows seamlessly with the intuitive controls of the Touch Bar and Touch ID. Get the most out of entertainment with advanced graphics and display alongside a six-speaker sound system.

Parts may be updated and polished, but they’re the same excellent build you know and love from the MacBook Pro 16″ (2019) version.

You’ll be getting 32GB RAM for browsing, streaming, or even gaming. That 512GB SSD leaves you plenty of room for videos, apps, and pictures of your dog. You’ll also be getting a 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 processor, which actually means you can run Bootcamp on your Mac and get Windows apps. Apple’s M chipset doesn’t let you do that.

This Macbook also has a few USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. No need for Bluetooth headphones here.

Bring home the power and performance you want without the hefty price tag.

Get 77% off and drop a MacBook Pro in your cart for just $619.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.