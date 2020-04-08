Gov. Northam moves June primary election back two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is looking to move May’s elections back to November, he announced on Wednesday.

Before the May elections could be moved, it would need General Assembly approval.

Northam also announced that because it’s within his power to move primary elections, he is moving Virginia’s June 9 primary back two weeks to June 23.

“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” said Northam. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner. I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”

The plan Northam is proposing includes the following measures: