Gov. Northam moves June primary election back two weeks
Voting will now take place June 23
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is looking to move May’s elections back to November, he announced on Wednesday.
Before the May elections could be moved, it would need General Assembly approval.
Northam also announced that because it’s within his power to move primary elections, he is moving Virginia’s June 9 primary back two weeks to June 23.
“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” said Northam. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner. I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”
The plan Northam is proposing includes the following measures:
- There will be one ballot in November.
- Voters who are qualified in November will be able to vote in November. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote.
- All absentee ballots already cast will be discarded. Virginians will have an opportunity to vote for local elected officials in November.
- Those officials whose terms are to expire as of June 30, 2020 will continue in office until their successors have been elected on the November 3, 2020 and have been qualified to serve.
