A return of Gov. Terry McAuliffe? Former governor raises money more than declared candidates combined

For Democrats have already declared, but not McAuliffe

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe speaks during a campaign event of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Booker T. Washington High School March 1, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
ROANOKE, Va. – Although former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe hasn’t announced plans to run for governor, he certainly has far more funding than his would-be opponents.

He previously announced that his political action committee, Common Good VA, raised $1.7 million in the first half of 2020.

McAuliffe served as the Governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018.

Now that mid-year-campaign finance reports have been submitted, we can see where those who are actually in the race stand.

NameTotal Raised in First Half of 2020
Jennifer Carroll Foy (D)$810,790
Jennifer McClellan (D)$490,374
Amanda Chase (R)$227,364
Mark Herring (D)$24,158
Justin Fairfax (D)$19,416

Adding up the amounts of all five declared candidates above, it gets to $1,572,102, still short of what Common Good VA raised.

The Virginia Public Access Project sorted the data provided by the Virginia Department of Elections.

