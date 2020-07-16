A return of Gov. Terry McAuliffe? Former governor raises money more than declared candidates combined

ROANOKE, Va. – Although former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe hasn’t announced plans to run for governor, he certainly has far more funding than his would-be opponents.

He previously announced that his political action committee, Common Good VA, raised $1.7 million in the first half of 2020.

McAuliffe served as the Governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018.

Now that mid-year-campaign finance reports have been submitted, we can see where those who are actually in the race stand.

Name Total Raised in First Half of 2020 Jennifer Carroll Foy (D) $810,790 Jennifer McClellan (D) $490,374 Amanda Chase (R) $227,364 Mark Herring (D) $24,158 Justin Fairfax (D) $19,416

Adding up the amounts of all five declared candidates above, it gets to $1,572,102, still short of what Common Good VA raised.

The Virginia Public Access Project sorted the data provided by the Virginia Department of Elections.