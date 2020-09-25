60ºF

Decision 2020

WATCH LIVE: President Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Newport News, Virginia

Rally scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Livestream player will be added to this page before it begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

President Donald Trump speaks during his, 'The Great American Comeback Rally', at Cecil Airport on September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is holding a rally at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Friday night.

The president will be speaking at 9 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Last week, Trump hinted at the rally in a tweet, before it was officially announced.

Dr. Natasha Dwamena, a Department of Public Health district director, said in a letter Thursday that the 4,000 people expected to attend Trump’s rally at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport would be breaking Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order generally banning gatherings of more than 250 people.

She said the rally should be canceled, rescheduled or scaled down to comply with the governor’s order.

Anyone interested in attending can click here to be taken to the registration page.

