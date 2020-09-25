WATCH LIVE: President Trump ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Newport News, Virginia

President Donald Trump is holding a rally at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on Friday night.

The president will be speaking at 9 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Last week, Trump hinted at the rally in a tweet, before it was officially announced.

...I’m playing for your guns, and I’m playing for your values. For all the Federal Employees in Virginia, remember, it was me that got you the Federal Pay Raises, not Sleepy Joe Biden. I’ll be having a Big Rally in Virginia, to be announced soon! https://t.co/WwzdPhDkAZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

Dr. Natasha Dwamena, a Department of Public Health district director, said in a letter Thursday that the 4,000 people expected to attend Trump’s rally at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport would be breaking Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order generally banning gatherings of more than 250 people.

She said the rally should be canceled, rescheduled or scaled down to comply with the governor’s order.

Anyone interested in attending can click here to be taken to the registration page.