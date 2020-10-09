Nearly 900,000 Virginians have already cast their vote for president

In case there was any doubt, absentee and early voting are more popular than ever in Virginia.

As of Thursday, 1,076,266 Virginians have requested an absentee ballot, according to data acquired by the Associated Press.

Of those more than 1 million Virginians, 400,552 have returned their absentee ballots.

In addition to them, the AP reports that 486,440 Virginians utilized early in-person voting.

This means a total of 886,992 Virginians have already cast their ballot in the November election.

As of Aug. 31, 2020, Virginia has 5,825,332 registered voters, meaning about 15% of Virginia’s registered voters have already voted in the upcoming election.

In the 2016 presidential election, only 566,948 total Virginians voted absentee.

Virginians can register to vote until Oct. 13, request a mail-in ballot by Oct. 23 and vote early in-person by Oct. 31.

Virginia has also launched a ballot tracking tool, so voters can follow their ballot’s travels.