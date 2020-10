Sen. Mark Warner is running for reelection against Republican Daniel Gade on Nov. 3, 2020.

Warner is seeking his third term in Congress.

Gade is a 25-year Army veteran who lost a leg in Iraq and was decorated for valor. Since then, he’s worked on veterans issues and military healthcare on the national level.

