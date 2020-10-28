Democrat Mark Warner seeks third term in U.S. Senate

ROANOKE, Va. – This year’s U.S. Senate race in Virginia pits a well-known incumbent against a political newcomer.

Mark Warner is no stranger to Virginia voters. He’s a businessman turned governor, turned U.S. senator. It’s that familiarity he’s hoping will earn him a third term in the Senate.

“I think that record of getting things done is what I hope people will evaluate me on. Are there things we can do better? Absolutely,” Warner said.

Healthcare has taken center-stage in his campaign this time around. Warner voted for the Affordable Care Act and does not support Republican-led efforts to repeal and replace it now.

“I think it should be built upon. I think we need to bring down drug prices by giving the government power to negotiate with the pharmaceutical companies. They’ve got way too much power,” Warner said.

The Democrat calls the White House’s response to the coronavirus a failure. With a second COVID relief package still up in the air in the Senate, Warner told 10 News he’s willing to meet Republicans in the middle. He said his priorities are testing, extra money for frontline workers, assisting small businesses and local governments and finding a vaccine.

The economy is also a top concern for Warner.

“Even before COVID our economy was changing. It’s why we need to make sure that every home in Virginia, no matter what your ZIP Code, has access to broadband. It’s why we need to make sure that you should be able to live wherever you want in Southside and Southwest Virginia and not have to move to Northern Virginia to get a world-class job,” Warner said.

In the wake of calls for racial justice and police reform, Warner supports a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants while expanding officer training.

“What I don’t support is any effort to defund the police,” Warner said.

Warner said his record speaks for itself and hopes it will bring him six more years in office.

“We need people who’ve got a proven record of actually delivering, who actually know that it’s more about the future versus the past, not the Democrats versus the Republicans and respectfully, I ask for the folks in southwest Virginia to rehire me,” Warner said.

Warner is running against political newcomer Daniel Gade.