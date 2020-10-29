'A fresh new perspective’: Republican Daniel Gade hopes to secure a spot in Senate

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia voters haven’t elected a Republican to statewide office in more than a decade, but Daniel Gade is hoping to change that.

“A fresh new perspective. A servant’s heart. a lifetime of demonstrated fidelity to the Constitution and willingness to risk everything including my life for my values, for our shared values,” said Gade.

The 25-year Army veteran lost a leg in Iraq and was decorated for valor. Since then, he’s worked on veterans issues and military healthcare on the national level.

“This is it just an extension of what I’ve always done, just serve my fellow citizens and serve the constitution,” said Gade.

In an uphill battle against a two-term incumbent, health care has become a focal point. Many Republicans are pushing to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, but Gade calls that “nonsense.”

“Any reform that I would ever back would protect people with pre-existing conditions, and work to bend the cost curve down," said Gade. “I’m not a regular politician. I’m not a career politician. What I am is a career servant and yeah it might be risky in a political sense, but what’s more risky is just kicking the can down the road.”

When it comes to COVID-19, Gade has criticized opponent Mark Warner’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and says Virginians need another round of relief.

“People are suffering right now, they need the paycheck protection plan, they need the search for a vaccine, they need the extra money for schools,” Gade said.

When questioned about his thoughts on racial injustice, Gade said he wants to see change too, but said the defunding of police is “absurd and evil.”

“But I feel the need for racial justice as well which is why I am for sentencing reform. I’m for drug reform, even descheduling marijuana,” he said.

Gade said he hopes that having somebody you can trust will land him a spot in the Senate.