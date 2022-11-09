Morgan Griffith projected to hold onto Virginia’s 9th congressional district seat

Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) is projected to keep his seat in Congress.

Griffith is expected to prevail against his Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan in the race for Virginia’s 9th congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

US House of Representatives - District 9 In 2020, Morgan Griffith received 271,851 votes in District 9. This equates to 94% of the vote for Griffith. He ran unopposed.

This district covers part of Bedford County, Bland County, Carroll County, Floyd County, Franklin County, Galax, Giles County, Grayson County, Henry County, Martinsville, Montgomery County, Patrick County, Pulaski County, part of Roanoke County, Wythe County, as well as other localities across Southwest Virginia.

Griffith was first elected to serve Virginia’s 9th congressional district in 2010.

Here’s an interview 10 News had with Incumbent Morgan Griffith (R) and Taysha DeVaughan ahead of Election Day: