Halifax County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Halifax County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Delegates District 50 race, three board of supervisors races, two school board races, the race for sheriff, and the race for soil and water conservation director.
HALIFAX COUNTY
Candidate
Votes
%
Thomas C Wright Jr (R)
00%
Joshua K Blakely (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 11)
Candidate
Votes
%
Ronnie E. Duffey *(I)
00%
Dennis G. Witt (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
Candidate
Votes
%
Linda L. Shepperd (I)
00%
Mattie M. Cowan (I)
00%
Robert L. Smart Jr. (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 3)
Candidate
Votes
%
Keith A. McDowell (R)
00%
Garland B. Ricketts (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Stacy J. Runion (I)
00%
Patricia K. "Kathy" Fraley (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Holly A. Comer (I)
00%
Simon F. Jones Jr. (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Darnell H. Barksdale (I)
00%
Fred S. Clark (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 21)
Candidate
Votes
%
A. Scott Hudson (I)
00%
F. Keith Francis (I)
00%
Tonja Roberts (I)
00%
Blair Waller Hall (I)
00%
Bruce E. Pearce (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 21)