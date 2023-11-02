56º
Halifax County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Halifax County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Delegates District 50 race, three board of supervisors races, two school board races, the race for sheriff, and the race for soil and water conservation director.

HALIFAX COUNTY

House of Del. District 50 - Halifax Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

Thomas C Wright Jr (R)
00%
Joshua K Blakely (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 11)

Halifax Co. Board of Supervisors - District 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Ronnie E. Duffey *(I)
00%
Dennis G. Witt (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Halifax Co. Board of Sup. - District 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Linda L. Shepperd (I)
00%
Mattie M. Cowan (I)
00%
Robert L. Smart Jr. (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 3)

Halifax Co. Board of Sup. - District 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Keith A. McDowell (R)
00%
Garland B. Ricketts (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Halifax Co. School Board - District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Stacy J. Runion (I)
00%
Patricia K. "Kathy" Fraley (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Halifax Co. School Board - District 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Holly A. Comer(I)
00%
Simon F. Jones Jr.(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Halifax County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Darnell H. Barksdale (I)
00%
Fred S. Clark (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

Halifax Co. Soil & Water Cons. Director

Candidate

Votes

%

A. Scott Hudson (I)
00%
F. Keith Francis (I)
00%
Tonja Roberts (I)
00%
Blair Waller Hall (I)
00%
Bruce E. Pearce (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

