RESULTS HERE: Virginia presidential primary elections

Voters in the Commonwealth are casting their ballots today for the November general election candidates

Jennifer Hagan, Digital Content Manager

Roanoke, Va. – Virginia is holding its presidential primary election on today. Voters will determine who will appear on the November presidential race ballots. Candidates for the Democrats include President Joe Biden, Marianne Willamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips.

For the Republicans, the only two candidates who remain in the race are former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump. Four other candidates appear on the ballot. However, they have dropped out of the presidential race. They are former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, businessman Ryan Binkley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If you’re planning on voting, polls close at 7 p.m. However, if you are in line by 7 p.m., you will still have a chance to cast your ballot.

Virginia Presidential Primary March 5, 2024

President Primary Dem - Virginia

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Biden*(D)
00%
Dean Phillips(D)
00%
Marianne Williamson(D)
00%
*Incumbent

President Primary GOP - Virginia

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald Trump(R)
00%
Nikki Haley(R)
00%
Ryan Binkley(R)
00%
Chris Christie(R)
00%
Vivek Ramaswamy(R)
00%
Ron DeSantis(R)
00%

