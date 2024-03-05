RESULTS HERE: Virginia presidential primary elections

Roanoke, Va. – Virginia is holding its presidential primary election on today. Voters will determine who will appear on the November presidential race ballots. Candidates for the Democrats include President Joe Biden, Marianne Willamson and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips.

For the Republicans, the only two candidates who remain in the race are former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump. Four other candidates appear on the ballot. However, they have dropped out of the presidential race. They are former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, businessman Ryan Binkley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If you’re planning on voting, polls close at 7 p.m. However, if you are in line by 7 p.m., you will still have a chance to cast your ballot.