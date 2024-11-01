Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Campbell County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Campbell County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race, the Brookneal mayoral race, and the Altavista Town Council race.

Campbell County

U.S. President - Campbell County

In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 21,245 votes in Campbell County while Joe Biden (D) received 8,070 votes. This equates to 71.1% of the vote for Trump and 27.0% of the vote for Biden.

Candidate

Votes

%

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%
Donald Trump
Donald Trump(R)
00%
Jill Stein
Jill Stein(G)
00%
Chase Oliver
Chase Oliver(L)
00%
Claudia De la Cruz
Claudia De la Cruz(I)
00%
Cornel West
Cornel West(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

U.S. Senate - Campbell County

In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 6,305 votes in Campbell County while Corey Stewart (R) received 15,239 votes. This equates to 28.7% of the vote for Kaine and 69.3% of the vote for Stewart.

Candidate

Votes

%

Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine*(D)
00%
Hung Cao
Hung Cao(R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

U.S. House - District 5 - Campbell County

Candidate

Votes

%

Gloria Witt (D)
00%
John McGuire III(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 16)

Brookneal Mayor

Candidate

Votes

%

Kenneth J. Jennings *(I)
00%
Barbara M. Laprade (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Altavista Member Town Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Tracy A. Emerson *(I)
00%
Gary E. Penn (I)
00%
Kelly L. Debernard (I)
00%
Victoria B. Mattox (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

