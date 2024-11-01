Virginia general election results for Campbell County on Nov. 5, 2024
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Campbell County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 race, the Brookneal mayoral race, and the Altavista Town Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 21,245 votes in Campbell County while Joe Biden (D) received 8,070 votes. This equates to 71.1% of the vote for Trump and 27.0% of the vote for Biden.
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 6,305 votes in Campbell County while Corey Stewart (R) received 15,239 votes. This equates to 28.7% of the vote for Kaine and 69.3% of the vote for Stewart.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 16)
Kenneth J. Jennings *(I)
00%
Barbara M. Laprade (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Kelly L. Debernard (I)
00%
Victoria B. Mattox (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:
Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:
Get the latest Virginia election news here
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.