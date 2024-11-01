Virginia general election results for Covington on Nov. 5, 2024
COVINGTON, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Covington here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race and the Member City Council race.
In 2020, Donald Trump (R) received 1,580 votes in Covington while Joe Biden (D) received 964 votes. This equates to 60.7% of the vote for Trump and 37.0% of the vote for Biden.
In 2018, Tim Kaine (D) received 785 votes in Covington while Corey Stewart (R) received 957 votes. This equates to 44.2% of the vote for Kaine and 53.9% of the vote for Stewart.
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 1,011 votes in Covington while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 474
votes. This equates to 68% of the vote for Cline and 31.9% of the vote for Lewis.
