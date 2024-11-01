Virginia general election results for Henry County on Nov. 5, 2024

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Henry County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race.

Henry County U.S. House - District 9 - Henry County In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 10,984 votes in Henry County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 4,486 votes. This equates to 70.9% of the vote for Griffith and 29% of the vote for Devaughan.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

View All Races Find Race Results

Only care how other counties and cities in the area voted? You’ll find all those options in this picker:

Local Contested Races Find Race Results

Get the latest Virginia election news here