Decision 2024

Virginia general election results for Henry County on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Henry County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 9 race.

Henry County

U.S. House - District 9 - Henry County

In 2022, Morgan Griffith (R) received 10,984 votes in Henry County while Taysha Devaughan (D) received 4,486 votes. This equates to 70.9% of the vote for Griffith and 29% of the vote for Devaughan.

Candidate

Votes

%

Morgan Griffith
Morgan Griffith*(R)
00%
Karen Baker
Karen Baker(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 24)

