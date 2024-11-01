Virginia general election results for Lexington on Nov. 5, 2024
LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Lexington here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Member School Board race, and the Member City Council race.
Marylin Alexander *(I)
00%
Madeleine Robinson (I)
00%
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 700 votes in Lexington while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 1,312
votes. This equates to 34.6% of the vote for Cline and 64.9% of the vote for Lewis.
*Incumbent 0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 1)
