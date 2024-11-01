Skip to main content
Virginia general election results for Lexington on Nov. 5, 2024

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

LEXINGTON, Va. – The 2024 General Election will be held on Nov. 5. You can find results for Lexington here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the city voted in the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, the Member School Board race, and the Member City Council race.

Lexington

Lexington Member City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Leslie Straughan *(I)
00%
Marylin Alexander *(I)
00%
John Driscoll (I)
00%
Madeleine Robinson (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

Lexington Member School Board

Candidate

Votes

%

Kasey Potter(I)
00%
Katie Masey(I)
00%
Meghan Ferguson(I)
00%
Tammy Dunn(I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

U.S. House - District 6 - Lexington

In 2022, Ben Cline (R) received 700 votes in Lexington while Jennifer Lewis (D) received 1,312 votes. This equates to 34.6% of the vote for Cline and 64.9% of the vote for Lewis.

Candidate

Votes

%

Ben Cline
Ben Cline*(R)
00%
Ken Mitchell
Ken Mitchell(D)
00%
Robby Wells Jr.
Robby Wells Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 1)

